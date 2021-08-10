Dr. Fraud: he knows we ‘like’ our ‘individual freedoms’ but ‘mandates should be done’

















During an appearance on MSNBC, Dr. Fauci on Tuesday said vaccine mandates are needed in “certain circumstances.” Fauci thinks he has the right to decide those circumstances when our rights can be taken away.

MSNBC host Willie Geist asked Fauci if vaccines should be mandated for teachers.

“I’m going to upset people on this but I think we should,” Fauci said. “I mean we are in a critical situation right now…. We are in a major surge now as we’re going into the fall, into the school season. This is very serious business.”

Fauci is aware that we “like” our “individual freedom.”

“I’m sorry I know people must like to have their individual freedom and not be told to do something, but I think that we’re in such a serious situation now, that under certain circumstances, mandates should be done,” Fauci said.

Who the hay is this little despot to tell us we can’t have our freedoms? Our freedom is not up for grabs. We have that right under God, or if you don’t believe in God, believe it is our inherent right. No elitist should be able to take away our rights. Fauci is a partisan who can’t keep his stories straight.

If he’s worried about the surge, let’s hear him talk about COV-afflicted aliens pouring over the border illegally — 18% of children, 20% of adults, at least.

MSNBC's @WillieGeist: "Do you think teachers should be mandated to be vaccinated?" Dr. Fauci: "I'm going to upset people on this but I think we should … We are in a major surge now as we're going into the fall, into the school season. This is very serious business." pic.twitter.com/valF0YJKoS — The Recount (@therecount) August 10, 2021

