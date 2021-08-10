Sen Paul was suspended by YouTube for a week by “leftwing cretins” – it’s a “badge of honor”

















YouTube suspended Senator Rand Paul for seven days after removing two of his interviews for “COVID misinformation.” He said it’s very dangerous and if you want unfiltered news, go to rumble.com.

They removed a video last week of Senator Paul’s interview with Newsmax discussing the science behind cloth masks. Now they removed a video of him defending his comments on masks. He also blasted YouTube for its censorship.

“Saying cloth masks work, when they don’t, actually risks lives, as someone may choose to care for a loved one with COVID while only wearing a cloth mask. This is not only bad advice but also potentially deadly misinformation,” Paul said in the video.

“They are now banning all my speech, including speech that is given on the Senate floor, which is protected constitutional,” the Kentucky Republican senator told reporters on Tuesday. “YouTube now thinks they are smart enough and godly enough that they can oversee speech, even constitutionally protected speech.”

He tweeted about the censorship and told people to watch the video on other platforms.

He said the suspension is a “badge of honor.”

Senator Paul said that YouTube is a private company and has a right to ban his videos if they want to. Then he said, accurately, that YouTube is acting as “an arm of the government without any repercussions or push back.”

It is really anti-free speech, anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth,” Paul said. “YouTube and Google, though, have become an entity so huge that they think they are the arbitrator of truth.”

They do think that because they’re arrogant elitists but they’re not the boss of you and me.

Left-wing cretins banned Dr. Paul for a week:

A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work. If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree https://t.co/gsTUwuLZGL — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2021

Senator Paul explains:



Senator Paul is promoting a new platform, Liberty Tree.com. It’s mostly a Rand Paul site.

