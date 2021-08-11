Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene a 4th time, it will be her last

















Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for seven days for violating the platform’s coronavirus misinformation policy. It’s her fourth “strike,” Twitter said, which means she could be permanently barred if she violates the misinformation policy again.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been suspended from Twitter for tweeting that the COVID vaccines should not be approved by the FDA.

She also said that the COVID vaccines are failing to reduce the spread of the virus.

The tweet is now unshareable and has a warning that says “misleading.”

Some experts do think they’re failing. We don’t, but we aren’t doctors here. But, why can’t she say it?

This is the tweet:

Related















