Dr Hatfill says the “press running medicine…is not right”

Dr. Steven Hatfill is an adjunct Assistant Professor at the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Tropical Medicine at George Washington University and co-author of Three Seconds Until Midnight, which has turned out to be a case of incredible timing.

Sharyl Attkisson interviewed him about Hydroxychloroquine and the heavy-handed censorship of news about it and the pandemic by social media companies.

The famous pandemic doctor said “lives were lost” because of an unwarranted press campaign against Hydroxychloroquine. “Why are the press running medicine in the United States,” he asked, “this is not right.”

Watch:

Medical journals recently retracted statements that Hydroxychloroquine, used for decades, is dangerous.

A recent study finds that the drug lowers the death rate. The much-touted Remdesivir is only good for those who would recover anyway.

Dr. O’Neill in the same interview discussed the two drugs:

Sharyl: Camps largely divided along political lines. Many right-leaning media figures sided with hydroxychloroquine while the left-leaning press backed remdesivir. Each accusing the other of ignoring real science.

Dr. William O’Neill: I’ve never seen science politicized in 40 years of practice.

Sharyl: Cardiologist Dr. William O’Neill is a medical director at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan where they’re studying both remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine.

Some people in the media are treating hydroxychloroquine as if it’s something that’s being pitched by charlatans, it’s dangerous, and that’s been debunked and discredited. What do you make of that?

Dr. O’Neill: I think that’s very harmful. President Trump touted it early and so then the media set out to disprove and discredit it without any regard for science. I think those of us that are actually involved in the scientific endeavor feel that there is some value to it and it has to be tested.

Sharyl: Dr. O’Neill says he’s prescribed hydroxychloroquine to help numerous coronavirus patients and saw improvement in all of them. He’s less impressed, so far, by remdesivir.

Dr. O’Neill: There’s a lot of hype for the drug. I saw the original new England Journal article study and I saw the Lancet study and to me it’s just like a big Ho Hum. I just don’t see a big benefit to it.

Yet, the media and social media are censoring along what appears to be political lines.