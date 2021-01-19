Dr. King Holiday Weekend Marred by Black-on-Black Murders

A 15-year-old girl was seriously wounded in Chicago when she was shot in the head Saturday night while sitting in a car. The next day, 17-year-old Demyra Thornton was found in her home after she had been shot in the chest. She died at the hospital Sunday morning. Sunday evening, a 14-year-old boy was shot and pronounced dead at the scene of another Chicago shooting. While driving in her car late Sunday night, a 26-year-old woman was killed. She was shot twice in the head.



These victims are among the 24 people who were shot, six fatally, in Chicago over the Dr. Marin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend. I wonder what Dr. King would have to say about the unending black-on-black violence.



However, this weekend was even deadlier than last weekend, as violence in Democrat-run cities ticks upward in the new year. Shootings and murders in Chicago are so frequent and so numerous that they often don’t even warrant reporting the names of the victims.



BLACK MURDERS SPIKE ACROSS THE COUNTRY



Chicago is not alone. Murders in New York City in the first 10 days of 2021 are up 125 percent compared to the same time period last year. The number of shooting victims has increased almost 30 percent compared to this time in 2020.



Memphis already has 17 murders in the first two weeks of 2021. Sadly, one of the victims was a 14-year-old boy. He was one of two children who were killed in the city so far this year.



Not to be outdone, South Los Angeles has seen 59 shooting victims in the first two weeks of 2021. LA Police Chief Michel Moore reports “an alarming surge in violent crime” in South Los Angeles. This reflects a trend of increasing crime across this city. What makes this so troubling is that predominantly black and hispanic South L.A. had only 7 shooting victims this time last year.



All these shootings and homicides are happening on the heels of an already deadly year in 2020. There seems to be no end in sight. Tragically, the violence is also happening near the anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, and within sight of Black History Month.



CALLS FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE DROWNED OUT BY GUNFIRE



Calls for social justice are drowned out by the sound of gunfire in crime-ridden black neighborhoods. Cries for unity go unanswered in the streets of Democrat-run cities. The sound of parents weeping over the bodies of their dead children can barely be heard over the screeching sirens of police cars and ambulances.



I wonder how safe Dr. King would feel today leading a march through the streets of Chicago, or Detroit, or Memphis, or South L.A. And I wonder who would feel safe joining him in a truly “peaceful protest.”



It’s been almost 55 years since Dr. King made the dangerous march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. But that seems tame compared to what he would encounter today.



I wonder what Dr. King would think. I wonder what he would say.





Image from: theatlantic.com

