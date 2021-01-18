Why the FBI hid Agent Pientka of Crossfire Hurricane and the Flynn Frame

In the newly-declassified documents released by Senator Lindsey Graham, Americans finally got to see a deposition of Special Agent Joseph Pientka. That exposed the reasons why the FBI kept him hidden and why he allowed it to happen.

Agent Pientka quit Crossfire Hurricane because he knew the dossier was a fraud. He was sent to San Francisco and promoted. His name was redacted to hide him and what he knew. Senator Chuck Grassley requested an interview with him, but the FBI never turned him over.

Pientka wanted to investigate Christopher Steele. He knew something was not right. After a FISA warrant was used to spy on Christopher Steele so they could spy on DJT, he wanted to see what Steele was up to and determine his motives. Bill Priestap blocked it. That’s when Pientka dropped out of the case.

He transferred back to DC at the time but still helped with some aspects of the case, including setting up Michael Flynn.

After Grassley found out about Pientka, the Inspector General admitted to the FISA court that Agent Pientka (known as SSA-1) was significantly less than forthcoming with “factual omissions” in the Title-1 surveillance application he assembled against Carter Page.

Pientka lied and lied by omission to the FISC and he did so under penalty of perjury. He knew the dossier was a fraud. He knew about witness denials. Pientka knew what he was doing.

To summarize, Pientka wanted to probe Steele because he knew the dossier was garbage. Bill Priestap stopped him. Knowing it was fraudulent, he remained silent and transferred to another city. Then he lied under penalty of perjury on the FISA.

Not just that, Pientka was a handler for Bruce Ohr who illicitly obtained information from Steele after Steele was dismissed for bias against Donald Trump.

Pientka was promoted for it. Priestap retired with all his benefits. This is your FBI.

FBI Agent Joe Pientka – who lied the FISA Court and later interviewed Flynn – was promoted and moved to the SF area AFTER the FBI learned of serious problems in his FISA application. The SF FBI Field Office has scrubbed him from their site. See screengrabs below. pic.twitter.com/sgPHbcF0tM — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 12, 2020

.@Techno_Fog, @almostjingo It looks to me like Joseph Pientka is still head of the San Fran FBI counterintelligence unit. They deleted his name (2019), and his name is always redacted in every govt. doc, but briefly -accidentally- the field office showed it upon arrival in SF. https://t.co/E8Eh77cuaQ pic.twitter.com/k1V8Ofz9mB — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 18, 2021

