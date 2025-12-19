Scandalous Appointment? Pope Leo Is Raising Concerns

Pope Leo XIV appointed a Bishop who celebrated a PRIDE mass. Dr. Taylor finds this scandalous because it violates the teachings of the church to condone sex outside marriage.

Dr. Taylor writes, “The scandal is centered around Bishop Raymond Bajarano who celebrated a PRIDE mass: All are welcome. LMNOP ministry mass with the backing of the San Diego diocese.

“At that mass, this person, who describes himself as a drag queen, is a LMNOP activist and frequent San Diego City Committee appointee known as Empress Nicole, the Great Queen Mother of the Americas.

“That’s sacrilege. Let’s just be Catholic. I have been trying to stack wins for Pope Leo. I have been saying, I submit to Pope Leo. Let’s give him time. Let’s be patient. Pray the graces of the papal office. Been saying this, but this one right here, I just want to tell you, Holy Father, we can’t support this.

Taylor believes it promotes degeneracy that is destroying our culture and our faith.

