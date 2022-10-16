Dr. Malone Sees Danger in Elon Musk Buying Twitter

While Americans hope Elon Musk buying Twitter is a sign that he wants to return free speech to the people, others have warned us not to be too quick to praise Elon. Dr. Robert Malone sees Musk as having “a dangerous vision for Twitter.”

As we’ve written and you’ve probably heard by now, Elon Musk has shared his vision for Twitter. If he has his way, people will be able to do everything from the app, from banking, auto loans, Amazon-type buying, insurance, paying loans and utility bills, medical insurance, service estimates, you name it- under the umbrella of Twitter. He’s already referred to it as TwitterX.

It struck me that it was a clever idea to make money and provide a service, but it sounded a bit like something the World Economic Forum would come up with to control us. It sounds like an ESG app.

Dr. Malone doesn’t believe Musk is about free speech at all. The doctor says he couldn’t believe it if he is planning to turn Twitter into an app that accommodates all those services.

We don’t know what Twitter will evolve into. Dr. Malone said on substack, “… the truth is social media platforms morph into new identities as soon as new apps, technologies, and even cultural-political ideologies change.”

Musk’s bigger plan for Twitter is to turn it into a “super app” that “acts as an operating system for people’s digital lives.”

Musk recently stated at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting:

“It’s a pretty grand vision. And obviously that could be started from scratch, But I think Twitter would help accelerate that by three to five years.”

Having a super app for commerce and social media means that the risk of getting kicked off Twitter becomes not just a question of free speech and censorship, but of financial risk to each and every person who relies on Twitter as a complete, one-stop e-commerce app.

All it would take is the tiniest pressure or threat of removing someone’s ability to pay a bill or collect a debt, and the need to censor would go away as self-censorship would become de-rigueur. The amount of power such a corporation would hold over individuals, industries, and even whole nations would be enormous.

Full stop – integrating a huge “social media” platform – in this case, the most influential social media company in the world, with a complete e-commerce and financial services app is a very bad idea.

Just because a corporation “can” create such an entity doesn’t necessarily mean it “should.” Once upon a time, long, long ago, we had anti-trust legislation and a justice department that would enforce it. That now seems so anachronistic. Our federal government and Justice department seem to have become just another tool, a plaything, of large transnational corporate interests.

Given the way social media – once a great idea – has turned out, does Dr. Malone have a point? Just because he has had some extraordinarily good visions, doesn’t mean this one is. Are we going to be very disappointed?

