Does the White House Think They are Fooling Anyone?

After claiming the US economy was “strong as Hell,” Biden, or whoever controls him, sent out key advisors to the Sunday shows to boast of their successes in keeping the economy strong. Psychedelic, man, as they’d say in the ’60s.

The White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse said on State of the Union today, “We are starting to see signs that our red hot economy is starting to cool.” Starting? Do these people in the White House think anyone is falling for this?

Who sent her out to lie” She’s the new Susan Rice, who did all the Benghazi lying on the Sunday “news” shows. Maybe she was monitoring some other country’s economy.

Perhaps the White House computers are down?

White House Economic Adviser Cecilia Rouse: “We are starting to see signs that our red hot economy is starting to cool.” pic.twitter.com/eogWl190Fo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2022

This isn’t a joke. This is the line they’re going with – the economy is fine. On Saturday, in hot breaking news, Tyler Pager, a White House reporter, said, “President Biden and his Baskin Robbins ice cream. He ordered the double dip chocolate chip in a waffle cone.” He linked to a video of Biden slopping it down.

As he ate, Biden said, in all seriousness, “our economy is strong as Hell.”

Americans are struggling to pay for food and gas, and he thinks all is well. That’s what they’re going with – in the run-up to the election.

It sounds like some kind of Hail Mary Pass.

Joe Biden eating an ice cream cone like a child mumbling “our economy is strong as hell” while average Americans can barely afford to pay their bills is a perfect representation of the Democrat party.pic.twitter.com/G3H3SmQ9lE — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 16, 2022

It didn’t even end there. She claims the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes nothing to stop inflation, will stop it next year. She referenced the tax rebates people will get if they buy climate-saving appliances. That assumes people have any money to buy appliances.

Also, how do tax credits fight inflation? It figures that they’d think spending money with small rebates will fight inflation.

If you’re wondering why our country is in freefall when the people in charge tell you to fight inflation by buying a new refrigerator for the tax credit or a very unaffordable electric car.

Food is unaffordable, so I’ll weatherize my home?

“When [will] the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will really start to bring down inflation?” Biden economic advisor Cecilia Rouse: “Next year. For example, there are tax credits for energy to help people weatherize their homes.” pic.twitter.com/javfyFXQfM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2022

Pete Buttigieg spun it and then went to the jobs numbers.

Biden said “the economy is both ‘strong as hell,’ but also if there is a recession, it will be very slight. What exactly is the forecast?” PETE BUTTIGIEG: “Forecasting is by its nature is something that’s a little uncertain.” “That’s political spin.” pic.twitter.com/2cWpRhqqYy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2022

Buttigieg claimed that the spending that caused the inflation created 10 million jobs. We lost 10 million jobs during the shutdowns, and 10 million returned. Joe Biden created nothing and never has created a thing.

As inflation remains high, @margbrennan asks Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg how the Biden admin. can argue fiscal spending into the economy is the best plan: “If anybody’s asking, ‘Was it a good idea to rescue the American economy?’ The answer’s yes,” Buttigieg says. pic.twitter.com/I705WLSEU9 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 16, 2022

Don’t worry, Joe’s on top of it. He’s blaming the world for inflation. It’s not the pressure on our fossil fuel industry, it’s not his wild spending, it’s not the sanctions, it’s the world.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

I’m in CA today, but my team briefed me on today’s econ news. Inflation is happening globally, but we remain in a strong position to lower inflation while keeping a strong jobs market. I told my team to stay in touch with key market actors as conditions evolve. pic.twitter.com/c7yAPbOsbz — President Biden (@POTUS) October 13, 2022

Related