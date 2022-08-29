Dr. Malone: This Is Who Runs the Government and the Globalist Movement

We hear the term Deep State used often, but Deep State is nothing more than the administrative state, also known as the SES or the Senior Executive Service. They are the executive bureaucrats in civil service.

The SES was created in 1979 under the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 under then-President Jimmy Carter.

Half are filled by career appointees, and the rest are filled by career or political appointees. They have their own salary scales, and firing them is almost impossible. They run the federal workforce, and the executive branch. Dr. Malone says they run the government.

Globalist Control of the Government

Malone also believes the FBI and DOJ are an arm of the administrative state. It’s integrated with HHS, the World Health Organization, Bill Gates, the EU and the UN. These are people who believe in centralization, and Bill Gates is absolutely a channel for all that.

Globalists Also Control the Money

He also went into the three companies controlling the money and the families that own them — Vanguard, Black Rock, and State Street. They control the corporations. When you see that, you see the harmonization of government, Big Tech, finance, media. They own all the banks. They are all divisions of one large company.

These same people who go to Davos once a year, also go to China. They re as much in bed with the CCP as the West. Investments are no longer tied to the US. They are transnational and they only exist for a return of investment. They have no morals and they are so powerful, they control government and have no ties to the idea of a nation-state.

The folks living in this new world order see the idea of a nation state as archaic and ineffective. These people driving all this live in a global world, totally separate from the world most of us live in.

He doesn’t know how much is puppetry and how much is emergent and incompetence. But there is no doubt there is incompetence and manipulation. This is a group of people who operate way above our pay grade and compete with each other for resources and control. He believes there is utilitarianism with Marxism involved. Their logic seems to be they need deep knowledge of every individual to complete their vision.

He ends with nudge theory and WOKEism.

This is crazy but when he gets done, you might well believe it.

There is evil in the world.

Dr. Malone Explains:

The Great Reset Is a Real Book, a Manual of Sorts

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts drops truth bombs about Klaus Schwab and the Great Reset. “Billionaire, globalist corporations will own everything: homes, factories, farms, cars, furniture, and everyday citizens will rent what they need — if their social credit score allows.” pic.twitter.com/jM2nCLt3sD — Eugene (@eugeneppc) August 21, 2022

