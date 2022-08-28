1989: Biden & Soros Proposed Radical Transformation in Eastern Europe

We hear a lot about Joe Biden’s mental condition rendering him incapable of making decisions or running the government. That may be true, but some of the radical ideas he put into effect now were ideas he embraced decades ago.

For example, in 1989, Joe Biden and George Soros proposed centralized economies for Poland and Hungary.

They discussed the radical transformation of Poland and Hungary’s economies and the denationalization of both.

Thirty years before the Great Reset and climate policies became mainstream, the far-left billionaire and the future president discussed imposing their radical reform of national sovereignty and centralized economy.

To put it in context, this was at a time when the Soviet Union had fallen. However, George Soros went on to spend billions on getting his far-left candidates elected to control the US government. Biden went on to support the World Economic Forum and all globalist institutions.

They were and are all in on reorganizing the world to their vision.

This is who Joe Biden is, dementia or no dementia.

Soros is still trying to control Hungary and Poland, telling the EU to get them in line. He’s a most destructive source.

Watch:

You haven’t seen this clip before. 1989. George Soros and Joe Biden discuss the radical reorganization of Poland’s economy. They went on to discuss the same for Hungary. pic.twitter.com/8zhqH6dGB6 — Maze (@mazemoore) August 19, 2022

In

Related