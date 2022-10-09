Dr. McCullough Permanently Suspended Over a Peer-Reviewed Study

Dr. Peter McCullough was banned by Twitter. They stripped all of his followers and then permanently suspended him for his video on myocarditis in children.

Dr. McCullough had 512,000 followers. He was suspended at other times.

At first, they stripped him of his followers. Then they went in for the kill. Twitter and other social media will not allow opposing opinions.

“With no warning they [Twitter] stripped all my followers to zero, then they executed their kill machine–SUSPENDED!” wrote McCullough on Gab. “Will let you know if I come off life-support!”

Watch:

