Dr. McCullough Permanently Suspended Over a Peer-Reviewed Study

Dr. Peter McCullough was banned by Twitter. They stripped all of his followers and then permanently suspended him for his video on myocarditis in children.
Dr. McCullough had 512,000 followers. He was suspended at other times.
At first, they stripped him of his followers. Then they went in for the kill. Twitter and other social media will not allow opposing opinions.
“With no warning they [Twitter] stripped all my followers to zero, then they executed their kill machine–SUSPENDED!” wrote McCullough on Gab. “Will let you know if I come off life-support!”
Only Political Science is allowed on Twitter and Facebook!
After receiving his MPH, McCullough was a cardiovascular fellow at William Beaumont in Royal Oak a suburb of Detroit until 1997. He then worked successively at the Henry Ford Heart and Vascular Institute in Detroit until 2000, served as section chief of cardiology of the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Medicine, and returned to William Beaumont Hospital where he worked from 2002 to 2010. He spent the next four years as chief academic and scientific officer of the St. John Providence Health System, Detroit, before joining the Baylor University Medical Center in 2014. They effectively fired him in 2021 for spreading Covid misinformation
McCullough is a founder and current president of the Cardio Renal Society of America and co-editor-in-chief of the society’s journal, Cardiorenal Medicine and editor of the journal Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has conducted several studies on running and heart disease, and co-described the term Phidippides cardiomyopathy, a heart condition found in some high endurance athletes. Other research has included the relationship between heart disease and kidney disease and risk factors for heart disease. He is a member of the conservative advocacy group Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.
