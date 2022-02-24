Dr. McCullough: “The Worst Public Health Crisis…Is Vaccine Injuries and Deaths”

Dr. Peter McCullough said the CDC is using data selectively to push vaccines only since they’ve become the main sponsors of the vaccine.

THE WORST PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS IS FROM THE VACCINE

About the VAERS system, Dr. McCullough said the worst public health crisis we have now is vaccine injuries and deaths. We have the treatments for the virus now, particularly for Omicron and we can treat it. On the other hand, the vaccine injuries are grave with over 23,000 dying shortly after getting the vaccine.

It is way too many, Dr. McCullough said. The CDC and FDA have no independent data safety board to review the data and that’s a significant problem, according to the doctor. There are way too many deaths from this vaccine, and he explains why in the clip below.

He called the spike protein dangerous, saying it causes brain and heart problems.

We have to know the good and bad from the vaccines but the CDC is not giving us information if it is contrary to their political narrative.

Medicine shouldn’t be political.

Dr. McCullough has lost a lot of money for being outspoken but does not regret it. As an academic physician, he said he did the right thing and no one has ever directly challenged him on any of his conclusions.

Watch famed Dr. McCullough discuss it:

