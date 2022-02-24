Joe Rogan: Biden’s “Basically a Shell” – 20 Years Ago “He Was a Dummy…Lied…but articulate”

Joe Rogan described Joe Biden as cognitively “basically a shell” and anyone who can’t see it is “out of their fucking mind.”

Biden was speaking with Coleman Hughes when he said Biden is “basically a shell, you know, cognitively. And the fact that that took a long time for people to admit, that was one of the things that people were saying that I was a Trump supporter during the election because I said I would vote for Trump before I would vote for Biden.”

“But I didn’t vote for either,” Rogan continued, adding “The reason why I said that was like, ‘You don’t see this? Are you guys out of your fucking mind? You guys don’t see that this guy can’t, he can’t talk right anymore?’”

“Go watch videos of him from twenty years ago,” Rogan said. He explained that “He was a dummy, he said a lot of silly shit, he lied about a bunch of things, but at least he was articulate.”

“I think there’s people who don’t value truth, they don’t value honesty, I think they just want to win,” Rogan offered in way of explanation.

Joe Rogan and Coleman Hughes discuss Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and his looong career of lying. pic.twitter.com/Yo4pGeQM9f — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) February 21, 2022

