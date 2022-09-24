Dr. Navarro: Biden’s Stagflation Destroyed Stocks & Bonds

By
M Dowling
-
0

During an interview with Steve Bannon, Dr. Peter Navarro explains that Biden’s stagflation destroyed the bond and stock market. “This is a bloodbath, we’re losing trillions and trillions of dollars,” he said. He believes we are in a stagflation situation.

Boris Epshteyn appears briefly in the clip and said Democrats are dead set on destroying the country. “They have no respect for the country,” and there is nowhere to go.

Watch:

Rick Santelli said there is no way to put Humpty Dumpty back together now.


