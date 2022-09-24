Dr. Navarro: Biden’s Stagflation Destroyed Stocks & Bonds

During an interview with Steve Bannon, Dr. Peter Navarro explains that Biden’s stagflation destroyed the bond and stock market. “This is a bloodbath, we’re losing trillions and trillions of dollars,” he said. He believes we are in a stagflation situation.

Boris Epshteyn appears briefly in the clip and said Democrats are dead set on destroying the country. “They have no respect for the country,” and there is nowhere to go.

Watch:

The US bond market is on pace for its worst year in history with a loss of 13.8%. Entering the year, the 2.9% decline for bonds in 1994 was the largest ever. pic.twitter.com/P3QvGzNeNq — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) September 24, 2022

Rick Santelli said there is no way to put Humpty Dumpty back together now.

Rick Santelli teaching the rest of CNBC econ 101… a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/tkHWpHA0LU — Stephen Geiger (@Stephen_Geiger) September 24, 2022

