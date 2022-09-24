Rumors of a Military Coup in China

By
M Dowling
-
0

Rumors on the Internet claim President Xi has been put under house arrest, and the PLA has launched a coup. They allegedly have a replacement for Xi.has been put under house arrest, and the PLA has launched a coup. They allegedly have a replacement for Xi.

The rumor claims that Li Qiaoming, a general for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China’s military, has replaced Xi.

Li was born in 1961 and was promoted to serve as a general—the PLA’s highest rank—in 2019, according to Indian television station OdishaTV. Li is also a Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) central committee member.

The evidence includes reports of canceled passenger flights in parts of China, Xi not being seen in public for some time, and footage allegedly of military vehicles moving towards the capital Beijing.

However, there is no official comment on the rumors nor confirmed report on the military movement toward the capital.

There could be an issue for Xi with the PLA. President Xi reformed the military. The changes were unprecedented in their ambition and the scale and scope of the organizational changes. Virtually every part of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) now reports to different leaders, has changed its mission and responsibilities, has lost or gained subordinate units, or has undergone a major internal reorganization.

Recently, six high-ranking officials were sentenced, three to death.

Xi is about to assume a third term.

Grant Stinchfield has his own theories with some basis. Something seems wrong in China.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments