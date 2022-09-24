Rumors of a Military Coup in China

Rumors on the Internet claim President Xi has been put under house arrest, and the PLA has launched a coup. They allegedly have a replacement for Xi.has been put under house arrest, and the PLA has launched a coup. They allegedly have a replacement for Xi.

The rumor claims that Li Qiaoming, a general for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China’s military, has replaced Xi.

Li was born in 1961 and was promoted to serve as a general—the PLA’s highest rank—in 2019, according to Indian television station OdishaTV. Li is also a Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) central committee member.

The evidence includes reports of canceled passenger flights in parts of China, Xi not being seen in public for some time, and footage allegedly of military vehicles moving towards the capital Beijing.

However, there is no official comment on the rumors nor confirmed report on the military movement toward the capital.

There could be an issue for Xi with the PLA. President Xi reformed the military. The changes were unprecedented in their ambition and the scale and scope of the organizational changes. Virtually every part of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) now reports to different leaders, has changed its mission and responsibilities, has lost or gained subordinate units, or has undergone a major internal reorganization.

Recently, six high-ranking officials were sentenced, three to death.

Xi is about to assume a third term.

This video of military vehicles moving to #Beijing comes immediately after the grounding of 59% of the flights in the country and the jailings of senior officials. There’s a lot of smoke, which means there is a fire somewhere inside the #CCP. #China is unstable. https://t.co/hSUS3210GR — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) September 24, 2022

Grant Stinchfield has his own theories with some basis. Something seems wrong in China.

China is in turmoil! Xi Jinping is missing! Is this a coup? Has he been assassinated and I uncover a military mystery no one is talking about. #chinacoup #chinesecoup #china #xijingping pic.twitter.com/yd7rFPX6qg — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) September 24, 2022

