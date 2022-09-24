Shocking Interview of Disturbing FBI Corruption

An FBI whistleblower spoke with host Dan Bongino on his podcast about an FBI that has been transformed from a law enforcement agency to an intelligence-gathering operation that spies on law-abiding Americans to further a political agenda. Agent Kyle Seraphin said thousands of agents and employees feel betrayed by the bureau’s leadership.

It is a shocking interview.

Agents are regularly directed to spy on Americans with little or no basis. The bureau’s management ranks are hopelessly politicized by inexperienced corporate climbers.

Many disenchanted agents stay on to get their pensions.

“The number of guys who say, ‘I don’t agree with what’s going on here, but I’ve got three years to retire,’ it’s heartbreaking,” said Seraphin. Agent Seraphin is a five-year veteran and former Air Force member suspended without pay. He can’t even seek another job without quitting or getting the FBI’s permission. He said he is being punished for coming forward.

“We’re supposed to know that if they ask you to do something that is illegal, immoral, or unethical, following orders is not an excuse,” he said.

He was already under scrutiny for refusing the vaccine after he caught the virus and organized fellow agents to call for religious exemptions.

Watch two videos:

THE WEAPONIZED DOJ

This is what we’ve suspected from the bulletins that come out warning about domestic terrorists who fit the description of normal Americans who disagree with Democrats. Parents were also investigated for disagreeing with masking and the anti-American Critical Race Theory, and 1619 taught to their children in schools.

The Department of Justice considered sending the military to local school board meetings. Attorney General Merrick Garland opened probes on parents and then appears to have lied about it.

Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland mobilized the FBI Counterterrorism Division to investigate, track, and tag parents after the National School Board Association sent a letter asking the FBI to investigate parents as Domestic Terrorists. It was a move done in conjunction with the White House.

Garland lied about this under oath.

Agent Seraphin also talks about the FBI refusing to investigate Antifa violence while pursuing J6ers with every whacked-out complaint called into the Bureau.

