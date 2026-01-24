“Democrats Openly Support Violence Against ICE Agents”

This week, Arizona Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes told violent anti-ICE protesters how they could kill masked ICE agents and not bear guilt. The reason she gave is that Arizona is a Stand Your Ground state. She framed it as a warning, but that wasn’t the message she was sending.

Of course, Stand Your Ground laws don’t allow anyone to shoot and kill ICE agents.

Not one Democrat has condemned her statements. Republicans want her to resign.

Watch Mayes at a violent anti-ICE protest, telling violent protesters that she “appreciates” them. As you can see in the clip, the young protesters were violent and attacked the ICE officials. Yet, she appreciated them.

HOLY SHIT: Democrat Arizona AG Kris Mayes showed up to a violent anti-ICE protest and told protesters who FOUGHT federal agents that she "appreciates" them. Anti-ICE rioters appeared to attack federal agents after agents tried to remove them from an ICE facility.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. She hired at least one person who hates police.

Mayes knows exactly what she is saying and doing. She is representative of the new Democrats, who support violence against law enforcement. First, they demonized them and had them defunded. Now, they want to get them killed.

The Arizona Police Association was alarmed and stated the following:

“Law enforcement is inherently dangerous work. Recent public comments by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes have the potential to make it even more dangerous.

“During a televised interview with 12News journalist Brham Resnick regarding a potential ICE deployment in Arizona, the Attorney General was asked whether she had a message for protesters. She responded by urging them to remain peaceful, respectful, and restrained, stating she would “protect” them. That message, standing alone, was appropriate.

“However, the interview quickly shifted to a discussion of Arizona’s self-defense and ‘stand your ground’ laws. In that context, Attorney General Mayes went on to describe scenarios under which a person could claim legal justification for shooting a law enforcement officer, specifically citing the possibility that ICE agents might be easily identifiable due to masks or nontraditional uniforms.

“Even the interviewer expressed concern and attempted to redirect the conversation. Despite this, the Attorney General continued to outline how deadly force could be justified against law enforcement officers under those circumstances.

“This framing is deeply troubling and dangerous. Law enforcement officers at every level, including state, local, and federal agencies, do not always wear traditional uniforms. Officers across Arizona, including members of the Attorney General’s own investigative teams, routinely operate in plain clothes or wear protective face coverings when circumstances require it. This does not diminish their legal authority or status as law enforcement.

“ICE agents are sworn federal law enforcement officers carrying out the lawful duties of the federal government. Publicly speculating about how someone might legally justify shooting an ICE agent sends a dangerous and irresponsible message, particularly in an already tense and polarized environment.

“Words from elected officials matter. It only takes one unstable individual to interpret such commentary as permission or encouragement to use deadly force against police officers.

“As Arizona’s chief law enforcement officer, the Attorney General has a responsibility to de-escalate, not inflame. We find these remarks reckless, irresponsible, and dangerous to the safety of all law enforcement professionals in this state.

“The Arizona Police Association urges all elected officials, at every level of government, to stop politicizing law enforcement and immigration enforcement and instead work collaboratively toward lawful, meaningful, and lasting solutions that do not place officers’ lives at greater risk.”

She knows that what she is saying is dangerous and could incite one of the violent agitators. Mayes is fine with that, or she wouldn’t say it.