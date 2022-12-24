Dr. Panda: Stop Taking FDA-Approved Molnupiravir Now!

Dr. Panda advises everyone to stop taking the COVID anti-viral Molnupiravir immediately! A new study in The Lancet, conducted with a relatively large randomized trial, found the FDA-approved anti-viral Molnupiravir failed to reduce hospitalizations or deaths. It also might be dangerous. Additionally, there is powerful evidence it creates new variants.

According to Dr. Panda, not only did the FDA already know about Molnupiravir’s potential to create new variants. The FDA also knew of its ability to cause cancerous tumors. They knew it could cause birth defects. They approved it anyway.

Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral drug developed by Merck. It works by disrupting viral replication. “Molnupiravir causes random mutations in the RNA or building blocks of the virus once absorbed into the infected cells. Once enough mutations occur, the hope was, the virus can no longer replicate,” says Dr. Panda.

THE FIRST STUDY SUGGESTS IT CAN REPLICATE A NEW SARS-COV-2

“The randomized controlled study showed Molnupiravir found it did not reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths. The study included 26,411 participants with an average age of 57 and a 99% vaccination rate. Researchers further found that using Molnupiravir at scale could theoretically cause the emergence of new viral variants, especially in immunocompromised patients. The drug was found to shorten the time to recovery.

“Molnupiravir did not reduce hospitalizations or deaths in a community-based vaccinated adult population with COVID-19 who were at increased risk of an adverse outcome, either overall or in any patient subgroups.

“However, Molnupiravir was associated with reduced time to recovery overall.

“There is a theoretical risk that Molnupiravir use at scale could lead to the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. This risk is being assessed in the PANORAMIC trial’s virology substudy. Theoretical, but not as theoretical in the next study.

THE SECOND STUDY FOUND IT CAN CAUSE MUTATIONS

Dr. Panda noted that a separate preprint study found that Molnupiravir causes mutations in immunocompromised patients. They advise that Molnupiravir can actually “supercharge viral evolution.”

Within days of treatment, we detected a large number of low-frequency mutations in patients and that these new mutations could persist and, in some cases, were fixed in the virus population. All patients treated with the drug accrued new mutations in the spike protein of the virus, including non-synonymous mutations that altered the amino acid sequence. Our study demonstrates that this commonly used antiviral can ‘supercharge’ viral evolution in immunocompromised patients, potentially generating new variants and prolonging the pandemic.

Molnupiravir Is ineffective at preventing hospitalizations or death. It can cause mutations in the virus that can change how it functions. But it will not stop it from replicating. We could end up with new, more dangerous viral variants. We don’t need that.

Dr. Panda said the “FDA should immediately pull Molnupiravir from the market. It is causing unnecessary risks with little or no benefits. We cannot wait until a more virulent variant is unleashed upon the world. Could Molnupiravir be the culprit for new SARS-CoV-2 variants?”

THE PATHETIC FDA

The Lancet https://t.co/S5hgN0W0XY shows molnupiravir as worthless & potentially dangerous: “molnupiravir use at scale could lead to the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. ”

A year ago I talked about this controversial EUA https://t.co/VhLp7GTwwp FDA pull molnupiravir’s EUA — David Wiseman PhD, MRPharmS (@AdhesionsOrg) December 23, 2022

New study: Commonly used antiviral drug Molnupiravir “can supercharge viral evolution in immunocompromised patients, potentially generating new variants and prolonging the pandemic” Just basic logic of antimicrobials and evolution They should have knownhttps://t.co/WtftiojV2u — P. D. Mangan Health & Freedom Maximalist 🎄🇺🇸 (@Mangan150) December 23, 2022

