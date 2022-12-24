No House Republican Sat at the Omnibus Table

Conservatives – the House has a Repubican majority – but did not have a seat at the Omnibus table. But radicals like Democrat House Rep. de Lauro did. The GOP’s appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Kay Granger did not.

Rep. Cammack (R-FL) told Maria Bartiromo that the bill was an agreement with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman, Socialist Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman and Establishment Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), and House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), reports Breitbart.

The person excluded was notable and telling. The top Republican appropriator in the House, House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), who is set to become Chair of the Appropriations Committee when Republicans take the majority in the House in January, was excluded.

This bill should never have passed during the lame-duck session, but there was a plan. The plan was to exclude the new House Republican majority.

The cost of open borders is mind-blowing, but Republican leadership will not deal with it, and Democrats are doing everything they can to continue it.

The Ominous bill funds the Democrat agenda through September 2023. Many projects go well beyond.

Mitch McConnell and 17 Republican Senators voted for the $1.7 trillion spending bill. Rep. Kat Cammack told Maria Bartiromo the bill is 98% Democrat earmarks. Appropriations in the bill fund the far left.

I don’t know if the percentage is correct, but so far, it’s one Democrat pet project after another.

The establishment runs the Senate, and they have denied the House a seat at the table. The House won and the Senate did not. The Senate’s response is to destroy the House Republican leadership. Mitt Romney gave it away. He trusts the Democrats and their Ominous bill but not the House.

“The House Republicans say that they want to craft a budget, but they haven’t yet been able to select a speaker, and I’m not sure they’re going to be able to take on the budget for this year as well as the next year at the same time,” Romney said referring to McCarthy’s battle for House Speaker. “Even if they could take on those two things simultaneously, it would need Democrats in the Senate to pass it,” he added.

I leave you with that. Republican establishment hates a good number of the party members and prefers Democrats.

