Dr. Paul’s tense exchange with Dr. Fauci over children going back to school

It’s unclear why Rand Paul has a mountain of data showing children do not spread COVID and must get back to school as soon as possible, but Dr. Fauci doesn’t. However, after a tense debate, Dr. Fauci agreed the children must get back to school as soon as possible.

Dr. Paul said it’s “a fatal deceit” to think one person or a small group of experts can make a decision for an entire nation. He explained that there is no evidence that children spread the disease to adults. Where schools opened, the virus did not spread.

He had data on country after country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, agreed that children must get back to school as quickly as possible. He also noted that the press misinterprets what he says. For example, he never said we can’t play a specific sport. He gives medical information and then whoever he’s speaking with interprets it as him saying you can’t do this or that.

In which Sen. Rand Paul cites a mountain of data that kids are not spreaders of Covid 19 — and Dr. Fauci agrees strongly that we should do whatever we can to get children back in school. https://t.co/jSz0rknzmZ — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 30, 2020