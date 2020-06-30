AOC says defund police means defund police, $1 B cut is not enough

Democratic socialist [communist] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said a $1 billion cut isn’t enough, “defunding police means defunding police.” This leftist is the Democrat leader in New York. As the crime problem multiplies alarmingly, AOC and her comrades demand we defund the police.

Cuts are also coming for the NYPD’s capital budget, such as canceling plans to build a new precinct in Jamaica, Queens, and instead, building a community center. The city is also planning to shift some police capital funding to install broadband internet in public housing complexes.

The $1 billion represents one-sixth of the police budget.

AOC WANTS REAL DEFUNDING

This is what she wrote on Twitter: “Defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools,” the congresswoman said in a statement.

Inbox: @AOC weighs in quite critically on developing de Blasio-City Council NYPD budget deal > pic.twitter.com/QRZ3hvmBU6 — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) June 30, 2020

The communist mayor plans to shift the $1 billion into community spending of some sort but he didn’t explain what. There is such a big hole in the budget, he should really use it to help close the hole but politicians rarely do.

He’s thrilled with his budget and the City Council agreed to it.

AOC is unhappy because some of the jobs are getting shifted around. But following her thinking, school safety staff would probably not exist. She’s unrealistic and stupid. AOC and her allies might block the budget.

“No funny math. No budget musical chairs,” relatives of more than a dozen people killed by NYPD officers said in a letter Tuesday to the mayor and council. “We’ll know if you fought for our communities or whether you will let the NYPD continue to be treated as if they’re above the law, even in the budget.”

President of the Police Benevolent Association Pat Lynch wasn’t happy with the budget.

“Shootings more than doubled again last week,” he said in a statement. “Even right now, the NYPD doesn’t have enough manpower to shift cops to one neighborhood without making another neighborhood less safe. We will say it again: the mayor and the City Council have surrendered the city to lawlessness. Things won’t improve until New Yorkers hold them responsible.”

Now we have another far-left rep. calling for defunding the Pentagon. When Democrats are back in office, they will destroy us.

Defund the Pentagon budget. — Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) June 25, 2020

The commies want the money to go to more welfare.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will propose a sweeping 10 percent cut to Pentagon spending, with the savings redirected as grant money to “high-poverty” areas in the U.S. https://t.co/9zOjEIl4CI — The Intercept (@theintercept) June 25, 2020