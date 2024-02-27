Dr. Phil Slam Dunked the Ladies of The View

Dr. Phil told the horrible ladies of The View that the same agencies that knew children were being abused at home shut the schools down over COVID. The children suffered more from the mismanagement than they did from COVID.

“The agencies that shut down the schools for two years, who does that? Who takes away the support system for these children; who takes them away and shuts it down? And, by the way, when they shut it down, they stopped the mandated reporters from being able to see children who were being abused and sexually molested.

“And in fact, sent them home and abandoned them to their abusers with no way to watch, and referrals dropped 50 to 60%.”

Whoopi tried in vain to defend it, saying a lot of people died during this, but, as Dr. Phil pointed out, it wasn’t children dying.

It’s amazing how even the obvious evades their notice.

Ana Navarro tried to jump in with a silly question, “Are you saying no school children died of COVID?”

Dr. Phil said, “I’m saying it was the safest group. They were the less vulnerable group, and they suffered and will suffer more from the mismanagement of COVID than they will from the exposure to COVID, and that’s not an opinion; that’s a fact.”

The audience clapped and cheered Dr. Phil.

Dr. Phil just went on “The View” and dunked on all the hosts over how insane covid school closures were. And their audience cheers him! Dr. Phil from the rafters! pic.twitter.com/SQtq68SkFM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 26, 2024

Related