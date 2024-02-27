Canada’s Dangerous Online Hate Bill Will End Free Speech

Trudeau’s Leftist online hate bill – The Online Harms Act, Bill (C-63) – is very dangerous. It allows the government to fine offenders up to $70,000, not $20,000 as reported. The government can get a $50,000 cut while the victim gets $20,000. Punishments for offenders can reach life imprisonment.

It empowers the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal to hide the identity of accusers. It can even compel gag orders on people who are the subject of online hate complaints. This is a kangaroo court system.

Anybody will be able to file complaints against others for “posting hate speech online” that is discriminatory against protected categories such as gender, race, disability, and others. The complainants can remain anonymous so the accused cannot face their accuser.

These amendments include the introduction of a standalone hate crime offense applicable across all criminal offenses, with penalties extending up to life imprisonment.

Maximum punishments for existing hate propaganda offenses are also set to be increased substantially.

This tyrant is thrilled about it:

Bill C-63.

CTV tech expert gets excited, describing how someone in an office will get to regulate online content in Canada Trudeau and Singh will get to determine what is hateful content in Canada.

Canadians have a Liberal DICtator and NDP helppic.twitter.com/Jyul9A9rR2 — sonofabench (@therealmrbench) February 26, 2024

MORE GOVERNMENT TO CONTROL SPEECH

The government will grow government with a new agency, comprising the Digital Safety Commission, the Digital Safety Ombudsperson, and the Digital Safety Office, which will work to ensure compliance with regulations and protect users from online harm.

The digital safety ombudsperson will advocate for users’ digital rights and interests in the digital realm. It will serve as a watchdog for online safety issues.

IT DEFINES HATRED – SORT OF

The text of the bill defines “content that foments hatred” as any “content that expresses detestation or vilification of an individual or group of individuals on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination, within the meaning of the Canadian Human Rights Act, and that, given the context in which it is communicated, is likely to foment detestation or vilification of an individual or group of individuals on the basis of such a prohibited ground.‍”

“For greater certainty and for the purposes of the definition content that foments hatred, content does not express detestation or vilification solely because it expresses disdain or dislike or it discredits, humiliates, hurts or offends,” adds the government.

The private messaging on What’s App and similar platforms are excluded.

The Leftists pledged to reintroduce Section 13, which deals with “communication of hate speech” over the internet.

If it foments detestation or vilification of an individual or group, it is discriminatory to communicate or cause communicated hate speech on the Internet or any means of telecommunication.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he would oppose the law.

“What does Justin Trudeau mean when he says the worst hate speech? He means speech he hates.” Read details at True North.

Watch Dr. Bret Weinstein:

Bret Weinstein: Every Public Truth-Seeking Institution Is Under Simultaneous Assault Dr. Bret Weinstein’s message is a wake-up call. “In every single institution dedicated to public truth-seeking, there is a state of collapse,” he asserts, highlighting a disturbing pattern of… pic.twitter.com/ZVkH6iBVEO — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) February 26, 2024

Related