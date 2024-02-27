Hazmat Called to Don Jr’s Home After a Death Threat

A hazmat team and firetrucks were sent to the home of Donald Trump Junior Monday afternoon. He opened some mail and discovered white powder inside, along with a threat. The Daily Beast first reported the incident.

The white powder was tested, but the results are inconclusive. Officials don’t believe it’s deadly.

Donald Trump Jr. and fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle purchased a $9.7 million mansion in Jupiter in 2021.

Trump Jr., 46, was outraged over the threats. “If this happened to a prominent Democrat, it wouldn’t be tolerated,” he said.

That’s true. The media would demand justice immediately after politicizing the event.

