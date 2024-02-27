Hazmat Called to Don Jr’s Home After a Death Threat

A hazmat team and firetrucks were sent to the home of Donald Trump Junior Monday afternoon. He opened some mail and discovered white powder inside, along with a threat. The Daily Beast first reported the incident.
The white powder was tested, but the results are inconclusive. Officials don’t believe it’s deadly.
Donald Trump Jr. and fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle purchased a $9.7 million mansion in Jupiter in 2021.
Trump Jr., 46, was outraged over the threats. “If this happened to a prominent Democrat, it wouldn’t be tolerated,” he said.
That’s true. The media would demand justice immediately after politicizing the event.
Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, as well as Don Jr. should be able to live in a stress free environment at home.
Emotionally disturbed people make that unlikely. Hate from the Democrats fans the flames of insanity.
Make it personal, how would you like to be treated with such threats?