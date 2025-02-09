Dr. Redfield Compares Dr. Fauci to Oppenheimer & the Bomb

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield is becoming more and more open about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s serious mistakes. He was on Rob Schmitt’s show this week. He told Schmitt that he hoped Dr. Fauci realized his mistakes. Then, he compared him to Oppenheimer and hoped he would have that moment of enlightenment.

When Truman decided to use the bomb, Oppenheimer realized what he had unleashed on the world.

“You know when I watched the ‘Oppenheimer’ movie, and I watched the scenes when Oppenheimer finally realized what happened with the science that he gave to the world,” Redfield said, “particularly when President Truman decided to use the atomic bomb a second time, and he realized that he had opened up really a big problem in terms of giving science to create a weapon that could kill hundreds of thousands of people. I don’t know if Tony realizes, and he’s very sensitive to this issue,” Redfield said when asked if Fauci accepted his responsibility.

He hopes that with the pardon, Tony will feel free to come clean. He said he wouldn’t like getting a pardon without a specified crime.

Dr. Redfield doesn’t think Tony will have that moment.

As for the pardon, he is not a fan. “You know, I also think it’s odd for Biden to pardon him prospectively when he hasn’t been accused of any direct crime,” Redfield said. “I know if I was in that position that I wouldn’t like that because it does imply that I actually did something wrong.”

Dr. Redfield is against the gain-of-function and said that Tony misled everyone:

The former CDC Director said, “I think it’s really important. If one good thing comes from this is we get a moratorium on gain-of-function research. I do hope Tony takes advantage of this opportunity to basically be more transparent and let people understand why he made the decisions he did and also admit some accountability for the negative consequences of those decisions,” Redfield said, adding “that [that] science should not have been done.”

It’s good Redfield is being so honest at this point in time. However, we sure could have used this during the Biden era.

Watch:

