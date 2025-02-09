Tsarism reports that US funds went to private jets for President Zelensky’s wife. We knew they went to pay all the government employees and a knitting store in Kiev, but did you know about the jets to St. Moritz?

Ukraine is one of the most corrupt nations in Europe. Of that, there is no doubt. We give them billions of dollars while putting the West in danger of entering World War III.

Hundreds of thousands of soldiers have died, including civilians.

Drawn to Mrs. Zelensky’s flights, Tsarism journalists want to determine where American taxpayers’ money goes. They carefully plotted out her jet routes and now know where some US dollars are probably going.

Mrs. Zelensky – Olena Zelenskaya – flew to LA for a day and stopped in Monaco for a few days before that. You can see the routes she took at Tsarism, and you will be convinced. Her jet has flown to Milan and St. Moritz.

Tsarism notes: The business jet stopped in Chisinau 37 times, Monaco 13 times, Barcelona 10 times, Istanbul 9 times, Budapest 8 times, Geneva 7 times, London 5 times, Stuttgart 3 times, Florence 2 times, Milan 2 times, Rome 2 times, Naples 2 times, Madrid 2 times, Munich 2 times, Paris 2 times, Riyadh 2 times, St. Moritz 2 times, Sion 2 times. I counted 129 flights in total. Note that the destinations include many cities associated with leisure, entertainment, and fashion, rather than official visits by top officials.

The flights for these few months cost 3 million euros. War is not so bad – for the Zelenskys. The poor Ukrainians have a different story in this dictatorship he has established.

