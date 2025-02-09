Bernie Fundraises Off Trashing ‘Billionaire’ Elon Musk

Red Diaper Baby Bernie Sanders is using the old tried and true tactics to fundraise. Elon is a billionaire, so he’s automatically disreputable, except when the billionaire is a Democrat. Bernie wants you to know that USAID isn’t the corrupt institution we heard about all week; it feeds poor people.

The truth is that poor people will still get help, but the corruption needs to go. We were funding terrorists and nearly 100% Marxist activities. The USAID is involved in toppling other countries’ governments.

Whatever you think about the spending, surely we can all agree that funding terrorists has irretrievably destroyed the entity as is. USAID did that. Everyone on the left got our tax dollars.

USAID gave full funding to future terrorist Anwar Aulaqi to attend college in Colorado. The big lie was that he was born in the US, not Yemen.

Americans have had to live through 20% inflation under Pres. Biden. They understand what Musk is doing to stop wasting taxpayer money. pic.twitter.com/AbdGQ3rFmy — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 6, 2025

While USAID is unable to function in Iran, between Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, over $8 billion was sent to Iranian puppet regimes, even without counting the money spent on Gaza, says Daniel Greenfield.

In total, USAID had spent some $18.5 billion on Islamic terror states over those 5 years.

USAID has sent $9.3 billion to Islamic terror states collectively responsible for killing over 3,000 American soldiers

Sue Anyway

Democrats are suing, claiming that dismantling the monstrosity is Congress’s responsibility. They merely want to delay it for four years. Democrats know it was passed with a JFK executive order. Trump can dismantle it.

So, with his three homes, Bernie demeans Elon Musk, who has already done amazing things with his wealth.

Bernie has lived off freebies and then government, accomplishing what?

Elon Musk, the richest guy in the world, is going after USAID, which feeds the poorest people in the world. Next, he’ll go after the programs that impact you: Medicaid, Medicare, community health centers, Pell Grants, affordable housing. We can stop him. pic.twitter.com/rchI5Ltdt0 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 8, 2025

