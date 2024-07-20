Mexican President Warns Trump to Not Close the Border

Mexico City April 8 2022. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, mexican president attend his press conference this morning in Palacio Nacional.

The AP reports that Mexico’s president called Donald Trump “a friend” Friday. He said he would write to the former U.S. president to warn him against pledging to close the border or blaming migrants for bringing drugs into the United States.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called Trump “a man of intelligence and vision,” despite Trump’s repeated calls to close the two countries’ border.

Obrador indicated it would offend Mexicans.

López Obrador said that in a letter he planned to send next week, “I am going to prove to him that migrants don’t carry drugs to the United States,” adding that “closing the border won’t solve anything, and anyway, it can’t be done.”

He made that comment even though Mexican cartels are clearly transporting drugs and people. They control the border.

“They wouldn’t last a month with the border closed,” he said, referring to U.S. automakers and manufacturers who depend on a steady, uninterrupted supply of parts and finished products for their plants on both sides of the border.

He’s pulling out all the stops.

Donald Trump hasn’t called for closing the border completely. He’s looking to stop illegal immigration, which Obrador wants.

 


