Dr. Sal Breaking Myths: Can You Use Salt Water to Fight LA Fires?

Dr. Sal, a 25-year firefighter, breaks the myths of fighting fires with salt water.

Can you use seawater to fight the LA fires? Does salt water corrode fire equipment? Saltwater isn’t efficient because it doesn’t provide as much cooling? Salt water will harm plant life and create a barren Hellscape? Is it difficult to draw from the ocean?

Dr. Sal begins the clip below by mentioning a few important issues as a prelude to why LA should use salt water.

People often leave their homes so fast they forget to turn the water off, and it drains down the water supply. When you have large numbers of homes, it’s a big drain. They often leave doors open for the winds to spread the flames.

They need more water towers and water tanks.

Water towers provide pressure and are constantly being filled. The problem is when there is a heavy demand, you can’t match input and output, then pressure goes down. The tanks went dry, and a reservoir was empty. They need more water towers and independent water tanks. Go back to 1906 and the San Francisco earthquake. Fires destroyed them, and they found their water supply was insufficient. They adjusted by building a second system of fire hydrants that can pump salt water into the system.

People don’t do this because it costs money. There are also no water retention systems.

In 2021, LA conducted exercises on fighting fires on ships. They brought in fireboats. The fireboats are essential because they have manifolds and can shoot water through hoses. They can shoot double or quadruple what fire hoses can shoot out.

There are also portable units.

Using Saltwater

The officials could have fireboats right off the Palisades. They have it right near where this catastrophe is taking place. They could have portable pumps, which would give them much water.

Corrosion

NY and Oregon firefighters said the salt water doesn’t necessarily corrode equipment. Some fire departments suck up water from ponds, and the worst crap comes up, but it’s only for a short time. It’s an emergency. The pumps can be flushed afterward.

There could be some minor corrosion, and that can be fixed at a safety check.

YOU CAN USE SALT WATER! If you do proper maintenance, it won’t harm the equipment.

It Puts Fires Out and Won’t Destroy the Landscape As Much As Fire Will

Saltwater puts fires out well!

As for plant life, it is not true. Plants get drenched in salt water all the time. Is it a barren wasteland after floods of salt water? No, they grow back.

Compare the damage from salt water to the damage of the fires. The damage from fires is far worse for the soil.

These firefighters are amazingly courageous. The winds make it nearly impossible to put out the fires. That combined with the drought, this fire acts like lava from a volcano. It will jump fire breaks. Firefighters have to be defensive, not aggressive.

The trees aren’t burning because the fires move so fast. When fires move fast, they jump from house to house.

With relays up hills, they could get water up hills.

By the way, there is zero evidence the Romans drenched the Carthaginian fields. There is more – watch:

