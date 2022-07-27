Dr. Simone Gold Goes to Prison for Trespassing

The founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Simone Gold, was sentenced to 60 days in prison for entering the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot. She has responded.

Dr. Gold became famous when she dared to address what we don’t know about the vaccine.

She penned a letter on America’s Frontline Doctors on the day she went to prison that you might like to read.

As You Probably Have Heard, I Have Been Sentenced To Prison For 60 Days.

I reported today at 2:00 PM.

I’m a lawyer and medical doctor with decades of service to patients in minority communities. And I have no criminal record.

So what am I convicted of? A bogus misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

The absurd and unfair punishment comes from a fascist Biden administration and their political allies that want to silence me from speaking the truth.

But this fight isn’t about me. America’s Frontline Doctors and I continue fighting for you, free speech, and our Constitutional liberties.

If they can send me to prison for speaking the truth about COVID-19, they can crush anyone.

My initial arrest was a violent assault. An FBI SWAT team raided my home while carrying assault rifles. I had to remain in prison for two days, and I am still suffering from PTSD caused by the arrest.

I have personally funded my legal defense and not one dollar from AFLDS has been spent on my attorneys. However, we must continue AFLDS’ mission and keep pushing against a tyrannical government.

We have been shadow banned, censored, threatened, and arrested for speaking the truth. I keep fighting so you can make informed medical decisions for yourself and your family.

“CRIME” AND PUNISHMENT

She will pay $500 in restitution and a fine of up to $9,500. She is also subject to a year of supervised release. The DOJ’s Statement of Offense details the “crime” and Department of Justice records outline the punishment.

Prosecutors said an officer was injured at the doors in front of her and she did not administer aid. Dr. Gold said she did not see him and her time in the rotunda was peaceful.

She wasn’t violent and did not damage anything on Jan. 6. Dr. Gold walked into Statuary Hall, gave a speech about vaccine mandates and government lockdowns. She was also outside the Rotunda door for an unspecified length of time.

Lawyer-physician Dr. Gold was arrested by FBI agents 12 days after the event.

She made headlines in 2021 for telling the “Mad Truth with Dr. Gina” podcast that it is illegal “to mandate an experimental medication or treatment for anything” and advocating for those who are less vulnerable to abstain from vaccination.

Related