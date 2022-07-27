Dr. Simone Gold Goes to Prison for Trespassing

The founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Simone Gold, was sentenced to 60 days in prison for entering the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot. She has responded.
Dr. Gold became famous when she dared to address what we don’t know about the vaccine.
She penned a letter on America’s Frontline Doctors on the day she went to prison that you might like to read.
“CRIME” AND PUNISHMENT
She will pay $500 in restitution and a fine of up to $9,500. She is also subject to a year of supervised release. The DOJ’s Statement of Offense details the “crime” and Department of Justice records outline the punishment.
Prosecutors said an officer was injured at the doors in front of her and she did not administer aid. Dr. Gold said she did not see him and her time in the rotunda was peaceful.
She wasn’t violent and did not damage anything on Jan. 6. Dr. Gold walked into Statuary Hall, gave a speech about vaccine mandates and government lockdowns. She was also outside the Rotunda door for an unspecified length of time.
Lawyer-physician Dr. Gold was arrested by FBI agents 12 days after the event.
She made headlines in 2021 for telling the “Mad Truth with Dr. Gina” podcast that it is illegal “to mandate an experimental medication or treatment for anything” and advocating for those who are less vulnerable to abstain from vaccination.
She would have been better off being a Epstein/Maxwell child molester.
We are a banana republic under a socialist regime where the political opposition will suffer whatever consequences are put upon them. Shame on all of us for letting the country get this way.