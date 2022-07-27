WaPo: DOJ Wants to Prosecute Trump for Seditious Conspiracy

A Washington Post article claims that Donald Trump is under criminal investigation for two changes, including seditious conspiracy. It must have been the part where he said, during his typical stump speech, ‘march peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol.

Whether this is real or not, we can’t say. But we know they’ll get a lot of bad press for Donald Trump, which is what they want.

They can’t afford Donald Trump as president again. He would likely clean up the swamp mercilessly this time. He’s much wiser now.

According to the Washington Post, the DOJ is now putting witnesses before a grand jury to solicit evidence to support a “seditious conspiracy” charge against President Trump for attempting to overthrow the United States government and Joe Biden.

Their fallback position is a conspiracy to obstruct a government proceeding.

The second charge involves potential fraud associated with the false-electors scheme or with pressure Trump and his allies allegedly put on the Justice Department and others to falsely claim that the election was rigged and votes were fraudulently cast.

These are invented crimes.

WaPo’s information comes from anonymous deep state sources, so don’t believe it out of hand.

This would be a good start if they want to launch a Civil War.

