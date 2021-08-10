Dr. Stock: ask why COV is spreading in the summer when viruses don’t

















Dr. Dan Stock explains to the Mt.Vernon School Board that the CDC and NIH are not following science. The virus is so small that it can get through any mask.

He said you need to know why the virus is spreading in the summer, something that never happens when respiratory viruses don’t do that. To understand that, he explained antibody mediated enhancement. It is what happens when a vaccine goes wrong and causes the virus to fight it wrong which it would not do during natural infection.

No vaccine ever stops infection, he said. You cannot stop spread because it’s the nature of the viral pathogens.

Peoples’ levels of vitamin D with zinc and Ivermectin are more relevant.

The CDC and NIH are “giving you very bad advice.”

There’s much more and it is well worth your time. Watch:

