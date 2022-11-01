Dr. Walensky Has COVID Again! Get Another Shot and Rebound!

Rochelle Walensky has COVID again after five shots and Paxlovid, which is believed to give COVID rebound. Dr. Fauci, Joe Biden, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and EdD Jill Biden all had COVID rebound after taking Paxlovid, the flop drug. The officials will tell you COVID rebound is rare after Paxlovid, but the people pushing it are all getting it.

Ironically, the Atlantic printed a ridiculous piece, “LET’S DECLARE A PANDEMIC AMNESTY. We need to forgive one another for what we did and said when we were in the dark about COVID.” Uh, no, let’s make them accountable instead. They hurt the children, damaged the economy, and transformed our way of life. So, not, let’s not declare an amnesty.

As Dr. Vinay Prasad says, we don’t need amnesty. Instead, we need to make certain this never happens again.

We need pandemic accountability– not amnesty– we have to make sure we never make the same errors again My plan 👇👇👇https://t.co/wTNRNjobxn — Vinay Prasad MD MPH (@VPrasadMDMPH) October 31, 2022

The new booster shot foisted on everyone doesn’t perform better than the last one.

Two new university studies cite “immune imprinting” as a potential reason for the new booster’s inability to outperform the original vaccine. It’s a phenomenon where initial exposure to a virus—say, the original strain of COVID, by infection or vaccination—limits a person’s future immune response against new variants.

Eight, now dead, mice were tested with the shot, and that’s enough for officials to force this on us, and we are complying. Americans are becoming a nation of subservient sycophants.

The most concerning part of the annual COVID19 booster is Who Decided?

Who decided based on 8 and 10 mice Ab levels, we will institute a mass booster campaign for 200+ million? Down to 5 year olds. & Diff than Europe The answer is political appointees

That’s scary 🧵 — Vinay Prasad MD MPH (@VPrasadMDMPH) October 30, 2022

