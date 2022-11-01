WOW! Marc Victor Drops Out, Endorses Blake Masters

Libertarian candidate for the Senate in Arizona Marc Victor has dropped out of the race and endorsed Blake Masters over incumbent Mark Kelly.

“This is another major boost of momentum as we consolidate our support,” Masters told The New York Times. Former President Donald Trump also endorses Masters.

Victor enthusiastically supports Blake Masters.

“I found Blake to be generally supportive of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement. After that discussion, I believe it is in the best interests of freedom and peace to withdraw my candidacy and enthusiastically support Blake Masters for United States Senate.”

Victor also said they discussed all key issues and agreed on how to advance peace and freedom.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

“Marc Victor joins a growing list of Arizonans from across the political spectrum who are fed up with open borders, big government corruption, and rising crime. We are building a broad coalition to defeat the worst senator in America. This is another major boost of momentum as we consolidate our support against the extreme and radical policies of Mark Kelly and Joe Biden. Live and Let Live!”

In the 2020 special election, Kelly repeatedly marketed himself to voters as a moderate candidate who would not be beholden to the interests of the Democratic Party. In an interview with PBS Arizona in July 2019, Kelly remarked, “My goal here is to, if elected, I’m going to stand up for Arizona in a nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and independent way.”

He is a Schumer-Biden guy, still promoting himself as a moderate.

Kelly voted in line with Biden’s priorities over 94% of the time. Polling from OH Predictive Insights, published in June, found that Biden is underwater in Arizona, with only 42 percent of Arizona voters approving of Biden’s job as opposed to 53 percent who disapprove.

Watch his staffer discuss his lying and misdirection scheme:



Related