Pfizer has a booster shot ready to go and looking to a fourth



















Pfizer is ready to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine, and word has it they are testing the fourth booster.

Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten told the Associated Press early data from the company’s booster study suggests people’s antibody levels rise five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier.

In a government document referenced below, some of the very early research suggests older people who have been vaccinated are not protected from the Delta Variant.

In April, Pfizer flagged plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency authorization of a third dose.

“We believe that the third dose will raise the antibody response 10- to 20- fold,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said at the time, comparing COVID-19 vaccines to the annual flu shot.

“Every year, you need to go to get your flu vaccine,” Bourla said. “It’s going to be the same with COVID. In a year, you will have to go and get your annual shot for COVID to be protected.”

It seems people under 50 were not heavily represented. The truth is they don’t know enough. It’s an experimental, non-FDA-approved drug.

