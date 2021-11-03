Dr. Walensky Jumps to OK Vax for Children in a “Monumental Day”

















This didn’t take long. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ unanimously voted to give children the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE. Quickly following up, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially recommended the vaccine for children from 5 to 11 years old.

“Today is a monumental day in the course of this pandemic, and one that many of us have been very eager to see,” Walensky said at the opening of the panel’s all-day meeting.

“For almost two full years, schools have been fundamentally changed; there have been children in second grade who have never experienced a normal school year.”

The decision widens access to vaccines to some 28 million more people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday unanimously recommended a two-dose regimen of Pfizer-BionTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years old.

Each Pfizer shot will contain 1/3 of the adult dose, according to Axios.

Today, I endorsed ACIP’s recommendation that children 5-11 yrs old should be vaccinated against #COVID19 w/ Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. This expands vaccine recommendations to over 28M kids in US & now allows providers to begin vaccinating them. https://t.co/krsXbvsS2p https://t.co/xzgJTvOLWI — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) November 3, 2021

