SCOTUS Dismisses Catholic Hospital Appeal on Transgender Woman, Barrett & Kavanaugh Side with Left

















The United States Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from a Catholic hospital that was centered on the hospital declining to perform a hysterectomy on a biological woman who identifies as a man.

Justices Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett sided with the leftists on the Court.

The surgery was part of the patient’s transition from female to male, Reuters reported.

The justices turned away an appeal by Mercy San Juan Medical Center, a Sacramento-area hospital owned by Dignity Health, and let stand a lower court ruling that revived Evan Minton’s lawsuit accusing it of intentionally discriminating against him in violation of California law because he is transgender.

