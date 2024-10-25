Dragon Brings Back 4 Astronauts Safely- Not the Stranded Ones

In March, SpaceX launched the four astronauts, NASA’s Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Russia’s Alexander Grebenkin. Barratt, the only space veteran going into the mission, acknowledged the support teams back home that had “to replan, retool and kind of redo everything right along with us … and helped us to roll with all those punches.”

Hurricane Milton delayed their return.

Their replacements are the two Starliner test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who Biden-Harris-Boeing stranded. Their mission went from the planned eight days to eight months because Boeing’s Starliner had major problems. The two astronauts launched by SpaceX four weeks ago. Those four will remain up there until February.