A judge ordered Virginia to put noncitizens back on the voter rolls over a technicality in a law that opposed state law and a law sponsored by Tim Kaine.

Why don’t they just blast it from the rooftops – We need foreigners to push Harris into power.

Governor Younkin told Jesse Watters on Fox News:

“Why is it that anyone could argue that a process that removes noncitizens off of our voter rolls is anything else other than common sense and constitutional?

The Governor continued. “This is a law that’s been on our books since 2006. It was a law that was signed by then-Democrat Governor Tim Kaine. This is why I find this to be a very, very unreal moment that is stunning. That they filed this suit 25 days before a presidential election, when, in fact, this has been going on in accordance with our Constitution, the federal constitution, and state law since 2006.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin filed an emergency appeal and will appeal to the Supreme Court if necessary.

In July, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and affirmed the Arizona state law that requires election officials to reject voter registrations unaccompanied with proof of citizenship. However, they don’t need Voter ID for federal elections. No one needs to prove citizenship to vote for president.

The Democrats are advertising their desire to see foreigners vote in our elections. I don’t know how anyone can deny that. They want foreigners to decide our future.

