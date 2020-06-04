Drew Brees in big trouble for one sentence about honoring the flag

Drew Brees is in big trouble with the media and his teammates for saying he would never disrespect the American flag. Because of that, he is also being hammered all over social media. Specifically, he said, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

He wasn’t even talking about the riots/protests.

The murder of George Floyd and the ensuing riots/protests has the NFL players talking about kneeling during the anthem again. That dishonorable practice was started by Colin Kaepernick, a Marxist who talks about how oppressed he has been while making millions of dollars a year.

When professional sports resumes and the NFL season starts, it’s likely that more athletes will follow Kaepernick’s lead by disrespectfully kneeling during the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

During a conversation with Yahoo Finance, Drew Brees made it clear he won’t be in solidarity with those who choose to do so:

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

FELLOW ATHLETES AND MEDIA — STALINISTS — ARE ATTACKING HIM

Fellow athletes are coming back hard at the New Orleans Saints quarterback with LeBron James leading the way.

LeBron, who is in bed with Chinese Communists, has many in the NFL trashing Brees.

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was a friend of Floyd’s, applauded Brees’ teammates for calling him out.

Martellus Bennett put out an impassioned Twitter thread in response. Here are two of the comments:

Tell me one white QB that truly stands for something other than their captain America images…. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins ripped into Brees, saying he is “part of the problem.”

It also brought out all the sewer rats on social media. The Stalinist #CancelDrewBrees was trending for a day. How sick is this?

Brief chat of “FUCK DREW BREES” at protest in New Orleans. Some context (from @Amie_Just): https://t.co/8dAqSqjpId pic.twitter.com/ha7KsAimBK — Bryn Stole (@brynstole) June 4, 2020

dog, drew brees has lost like 50 percent of the league https://t.co/GvEiQxEV8M — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 4, 2020

Ignorance is no longer an excuse for Drew Brees, writes USA TODAY Sports columnist @nrarmour. https://t.co/sdU5zewS6V — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 4, 2020

REAL DREW BREES

This is the Drew Brees I know ✅⚜️ pic.twitter.com/OwdTRuwJX2 — Mr. Stillman (@EStillman23) June 4, 2020

A man who will kneel in support of his brothers. But, will stand for The National Anthem to honor his family members that fought for his right to do so. The media won’t show you what doesn’t fit their narrative. Remember to look from both sides. #DrewBrees pic.twitter.com/JzfSW3tz9x — Morgan Nunn (@morgan__nunn) June 4, 2020