Hannity divorced for over a year, separated for more than 4 years

The Fox News host and his wife, Jill Rhodes, a former journalist, confirmed their divorce in a statement to USA TODAY.

Friends of the former couple informed Page Six that they have been legally divorced for over a year. And prior to that, they had separated for many years but managed to keep it under wraps.

“Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children,” the couple said in a statement. “Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children.”

The statement added: “Neither will have any further comments and ask for the sake of their children that their privacy be respected.”

Another source also confirmed to Page 6 that their split was “very amicable.” Hannity and Rhodes are reportedly on good terms and still have family dinners. They also attend tennis tournaments for their children. Hannity also remains close to Rhodes’ family.

HE IS A WORKAHOLIC

Hannity maintains a busy work schedule at Fox News. In addition to his primetime talk show Hannity, he also hosts a weekday syndicated radio program called The Sean Hannity Show. The radio show runs for three hours every day.

Friends of the former couple say Hannity’s career contributed to the demise of the marriage because he and Rhodes didn’t spend much quality time together. The Daily Mail cited a “close friend” of Hannity and Rhodes who described the Fox News host’s work ethic: “Sean’s a huge family man, this was hard on him. Sean came from nothing, had a workaholic upbringing, and between his shows, books, speeches he just didn’t slow down, it, unfortunately, broke his marriage.”

The rumors of Hannity and Rhodes’ separation started floating around the same time as the COVID-19 pandemic because many noticed that Rhodes did not join Hannity at various events.

THEIR HOMES

Hannity and Rhodes owned at least two homes together on Long Island and Naples, Florida.

According to A 2018 report from Business Insider, Hannity earns approximately $36 million per year at Fox News. That salary was used to purchase an 11,000 square-foot mansion in the village of Centre Island in 2008 for $8.5 million. Variety reports the home has 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a swimming pool, and a tennis court and that it sits on six acres of waterfront property.

Centre Island is located in the town of Oyster Bay in Long Island’s Nassau County. Centre Island measures only about one square mile and according to census records, a population of about 400 people.

The family also had a vacation property in Naples, Florida, as of 2016. According to Naples Condo Boutique, Hannity owned a penthouse condominium in the Moraya Bay Beach Tower building which overlooks the Gulf of Mexico at Vanderbilt Beach. Hannity told the outlet in 2016 that his family liked to “explore the mangroves, fish, and ride jet skis on the Gulf of Mexico” and play tennis in the community.

HOW THEY MET

Rhodes is originally from Montgomery and attended the University of Alabama for college where she majored in journalism. She was working as a political columnist for the Huntsville Times in the early 1990s when she first met Hannity. He was working for WVNN radio in Huntsville at the time.

Hannity told People in 2002 that he used to leave voicemail messages for Rhodes to ask her for story ideas. Rhodes told the magazine that she was hooked after attending a mayoral debate Hannity moderated in 1992. “I looked at his face and I said, ‘That is the man I’m going to marry.’”

Hannity and Rhodes tied the knot in 1993. In 1996, Hannity accepted a job at Fox News. After moving to Manhattan, Rhodes started working as a book editor, the New York Times reported in 1998. But by 2002, Rhodes had stopped working to raise their children; the 2002 feature by People described Rhodes as a homemaker.

Hannity dedicated his 2002 book to her and his two children. He said she was the love of his life.

Hannity, 58, and Rhodes, 57, married in 1993 and share two children: Merri Kelly and Sean Patrick.