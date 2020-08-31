Drew Brees puts accused rapist’s name on his helmet as does the team

My name is Angela and I am the victim of sexual assaults by a pedophile and, as a victim, I am deeply offended that Drew Brees would run around with ‘Jacob Blake’ emblazoned across his helmet. Blake is accused of raping, humiliating, and terrorizing his ex-girlfriend. Until that is settled, you would think he’d support no one or even promote peace.

Instead, he is getting in the middle of a case that is not so clear cut in support of a man who possibly sexually assaulted a woman.

What kind of person is Drew Brees? Does he think at all about who is supporting?

1 in 3 women experience sexual assault or domestic violence at some point in their lives. 65% of victims who come forward say no one helped them. Here’s Drew Brees at practice today with the name “Jacob Blake” on his helmet. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/rPJ4zdSFBd — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) August 29, 2020

That’s not all. The Saints team decided to pay tribute to Blake during practice by wearing his name on their helmets, according to Pro Football Talk .

While I don’t know the outcome of the rape case or if the police officer is guilty of anything, I do know they should wait before they pay tribute to a potential rapist. As a woman, I know that.

Drew Brees and his teammates are disgusting, not cooking.