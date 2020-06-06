Drew Brees responds to Trump, kneeling during the anthem isn’t about the anthem

Drew Brees responded to President Trump and, from what he said, he’s bought into the narrative that kneeling before the flag during the anthem has nothing to do with the flag or the anthem.

The President had complimented Drew Brees in a tweet and then said he wished he hadn’t apologized. That really put Brees in the middle and he has to stick up for his team.

Brees messaged the President on Twitter and Instagram, where he said:

To @realdonaldtrump

Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.

We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.

We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?

We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.

That’s all far-left jargon. We are being bullied into believing all our systems need to be rebuilt from the ground up.

THE RIGHT WON’T GO FOR IT

Systemic racism is a leftist construct enabling the left to dismantle all of our pillars of society. The players might not think it’s about the flag but why did they choose to kneel then? Why not kneel in between innings?

The left is forever trying to stop the singing of the National Anthem and here’s their ticket to do so. It’s meant to put an end to patriotism.

In conjunction with this, Commissioner Goodell says he realizes the errors of his ways and will allow kneeling. He’s even encouraging it. So, one might assume they will be kneeling all over the place, politicizing and ruining football. We can thank Marxist Kaepernick for that.

People on the right will become very disgusted.

Even is it is only to protest police brutality, it’s not going to be acceptable to a lot of people. The data does not support the police brutality claim at all.

If they start kneeling during the Anthem, it won’t be on TV in my household.

Mark Levin said he’s done.

2. You and your players can line your pockets with billions every year with someone else’s money. Perhaps Antifa and Black Lives Matter. It’s time to boycott the NFL. I am. Done.https://t.co/tfJT2nnCLQ — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 6, 2020