COV cases spike in NYC but de Blasio denies it’s because of protests/riots

There was an unusual and dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in New York City on Friday after a sustained downturn.

At a press conference Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio admitted that the city’s hospitals reported the number of patients with the Chinese Communist Party coronavirus had jumped by 75% overnight.

New York City was hardest hit by the virus but the mayor recently put out a plan to reopen because of the great reduction in cases.

The mayor says they are still on track to reopen with under 200 people in the city’s hospitals with the virus. By Thursday the total was down to 48. Friday’s number was 84 – much higher.

De Blasio’s verdict on the increase was “I don’t like that,” but he also said he would be surprised if the mass protests of thousands of people, not social distancing, were the cause.

He then contradicted himself and warned, “It is dangerous to be close together” and suggested that anyone who had been protesting should get tested. He also said he is taking encampments down.

Governor Cuomo on Thursday told protesters to assume they have the virus and to get tested.