Driver Speeds Into a Vancouver Festival, 9 Dead, Dozens Injured

Multiple people were killed [currently at 9] and injured [dozens] when a driver plowed into a crowd at a street Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday night, police said.

The driver was in custody following the crash on East 41st Ave. and Fraser Street shortly after 8:14 p.m. local time, the Vancouver Police Department said in a post on X.

Police did not immediately provide a possible motive at the Philippine event, but have identified the suspect as a 30-year-old man from Vancouver.

The front of the car of the SUV that was used to hit the crowd at Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival is completely destroyed from hitting people. The driver didn’t just stop after hitting one person he hit so many people the car broke down #lapulapu pic.twitter.com/IrNtQo537x — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) April 27, 2025

In an update past midnight, Vancouver police said, “At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism.”

Yoseb Vardeh, the co-owner of a food truck that was stationed at the festival, told the Vancouver Sun, a Canadian news outlet, that he heard an engine revving before a speeding truck drove straight down the middle of a pedestrian-only area flanked by food trucks and people on both sides.

If Vardeh is accurate, the driver revved up and then sped into the crowd.

Sentinel can’t verify that the first clip is the driver.

The driver of the vehicle who drove into the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, Canada earlier, killing and injuring several people, has since been detained by police. Witnesses at the scene state that he appears to be a 20-year-old Asian male and possibly mentally challenged in… pic.twitter.com/a9Emv6Vcdu — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 27, 2025

Heartbreaking images from Vancouver, Canada where a criminal with a car committed a terrorist act by running over the crowd celebrating. Many victims and injured. pic.twitter.com/TbdCy8ahOv — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 27, 2025

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, who spoke at the festival, said he was “horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people.”

“As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families — and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience,” he added.

