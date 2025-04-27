The Warning: Russian General Murdered as Trump Envoy Arrives in Moscow

A Russian General was assassinated in the outskirts of Moscow yesterday as Trump envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in the Capital for his fourth meeting with President Putin. The 59-year-old Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik died in a car explosion in Balashikha.

He was Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Russian Investigative Committee confirms that a homemade explosive device was installed in a car.

Whoever did it doesn’t want peace, but the meeting will proceed.

WATCH: A senior Russian general was killed in a car bomb explosion near Moscow. According to the report, this is Major General Yaroslav Moskalyk, deputy commander of the Russian Army's Operations Directorate. pic.twitter.com/PcgEqDbnYt — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 25, 2025

