The Warning: Russian General Murdered as Trump Envoy Arrives in Moscow

By
M Dowling
-
1
30

A Russian General was assassinated in the outskirts of Moscow yesterday as Trump envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in the Capital for his fourth meeting with President Putin. The 59-year-old Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik died in a car explosion in Balashikha.

He was Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Russian Investigative Committee confirms that a homemade explosive device was installed in a car.

Whoever did it doesn’t want peace, but the meeting will proceed.


