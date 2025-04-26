Presidents Trump & Zelensky Had a Good Meeting in Rome

President Donald Trump said Saturday after Pope Francis’s funeral that he is beginning to question whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities, and towns over the last few days,” Trump said in a post to his social media site. He was referring to an attack on Kyiv earlier this week, which killed at least eight people.

“It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently,” he added.

He is considering sanctions on Russia. President Trump has a very challenging role to play. Ukraine has no leverage whatsoever.

He met privately with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Rome who suggested it went well.

It’s the first time the two men had met face-to-face since their heated Oval Office exchange in February.

“President Trump and President Zelenskyy met privately today and had a very productive discussion. More details about the meeting will follow,” said White House communications director Steven Cheung.

Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to… pic.twitter.com/q4ZhVXCjw0 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2025

Presidents Zelensky and Macron planned to gang up on Trump but Trump told Macron he would meet alone with Zelensky.

Macron sought to join Trump's impromptu meeting with Zelensky but was not invited. pic.twitter.com/4MNMBB69o6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 26, 2025

