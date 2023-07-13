Drugs Found in the White House Three Times Since 2022

After a briefing today, Reps. Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace said that drugs were found in the White House three times since last year. As we said earlier, the Secret Service is dropping this investigation tomorrow, claiming they didn’t find any fingerprints or DNA.

I guess their video cameras stopped working too.

AT LEAST SOME REPRESENTATIVES CARE

Rep. Boebert tweeted her frustration. “I was informed in this morning’s SCIF meeting that the Cocaine Culprit investigation will be terminated with more than 500 potential perpetrators remaining. We cannot allow this to happen. The American people deserve to know who smuggled cocaine into the White House!”

The cocaine was reportedly found in a cubby near the White House’s West Executive entrance and weighed less than a gram.

“The cocaine caper is going to be concluded without any outcome. No suspects, no resolution,” said Nancy Mace, the lawmaker from South Carolina, after the briefing, “which is frustrating because every time there’s something unsavory happening on the president, the White House’s administration, we never get an answer. And it’s just ironic and interesting and frustrating.”

“This is the third time that drugs have been found on the White House property since 2022, and we did not even hear about the marijuana,” she also said. “I certainly did not hear about the marijuana that was found in 2022, two times, and now there’s cocaine on the property. So everything they do is to move along to the next story. They know there will be another Biden crime crisis.” It doesn’t help that press secretary KJP said the Bidens weren’t in the White House that weekend. They were there on the Friday before until after 6 pm, and the cocaine was found on Sunday. Who could the culprit be? Who could be a crackhead? Lauren Boebert tweeted her solution—drug test everyone. They should drug test Hunter first to save time and money. So let me get this straight, the White House is refusing to say whether the cocaine culprit will be arrested? Well, I think we should drug test EVERYONE, including Joe Biden, until we know who smuggled illegal drugs into the White House. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 6, 2023 The system doesn’t work anymore. The DOJ can find grannies present on J6, but the Secret Service can’t find whoever brought drugs into the White House. Our justice department and media must evolve around the Bidens, even if the law is broken. That’s our system now. BREAKING: The Secret Service has revealed that another drug was found at the White House and marijuana was found at least two times last year. pic.twitter.com/PXEWfqMj3d — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) July 13, 2023

