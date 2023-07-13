Scathing Report: CCP Is In Every Sector of UK Economy

A new Parliament Intelligence and Security Committee report said China has penetrated “every sector” of the UK’s economy. They accuse the government of failing to recognize the threat.

THE REPORT BLASTED THE POLITICIANS

According to the report, which is highly critical of the UK government, “China’s size, ambition, and capability have enabled it to successfully penetrate every sector of the UK’s economy.”

The level of resources dedicated to tackling the threat of China’s “whole-of-state” approach “has been completely inadequate,” the report says.

“The nature of China’s engagement, influence, and interference activity may be difficult to detect,” it says.

“But even more concerning is the fact that the Government may not previously have been looking for it.”

The committee says that the intelligence agencies focus on covert Chinese activity meant that “they did not even recognize that they had any responsibility for countering Chinese interference activity in the UK.”

The report expresses “serious concern” that the government “does not want there to be any meaningful scrutiny of sensitive investment deals.”

The government has “shown very little interest in warnings from academia,” it says further. “Inducements and intimidation prevent the “monitoring and controlling” of Chinese students.

The report says the government has welcomed overt Chinese acquisition routes “regardless of the risks to national security.”

Committee chairman Julian Lewis said: “We are on a trajectory for the nightmare scenario where China steals blueprints, sets standards, and builds products, exerting political and economic influence at every step.”

On China’s investment in the UK’s energy sector, the report says it is “naïve to assume that allowing Chinese companies to exert influence over the UK’s civil nuclear and energy sectors is not ceding control to the Chinese Communist Party.”

It adds: “We question how any department can consider that a foreign country single-handedly running our nuclear power stations shouldn’t give pause for thought.”

[The UK suffers from the same problem the US has – stupid leaders.]

BIDEN DOES THE SAME THING

Our open borders are problem number one that everyone ignores. Then there are Biden’s changes in the rules.

The Biden administration quietly tossed a proposed rule that would have required U.S. universities and K-12 schools with foreign exchange programs to disclose any financial ties or other connections to Chinese state-run Confucius Institutes.

Then there was the issue of the energy grid:

Biden issued a lengthy executive order on climate change in January 2021 with a potentially dangerous provision. The provision in question addresses nothing reasonably connected to climate change. Instead, it suspends for 90 days a key security measure put in place by former President Donald Trump.

Biden suspended it for no discernible reason.

Trump’s Executive Order 13920 declared a national emergency with respect to the nation’s electric grid and prohibited the acquisition or installation of “any bulk-power electric equipment … designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied, by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary.” In sum, Trump forbade the use of grid equipment that is made in China, Russia, or other hostile nations.

We’re also selling farms and other land to China, some of which happens to be near military installations.

